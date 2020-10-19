Early voting or voting on election day; voters in the Med City share their preferences

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Election Day is about two weeks away.

While many people are voting ahead by mail, or early in-person, others are more comfortable going to a polling place on Nov. 3.

"It's like visual learning in a way, but just voting. I just get to see it and know that's it's turned in properly anyway," said Cole Kundert.

Kundert will be voting for his first time and feels more comfortable going to the polls on election day. "I just like doing things in-person. That's how I've always been. I am the type of guy that likes to see everything laid out."

Elizabeth Mokua, voted Monday at the Olmsted County Elections Office.

She talked to FOX 47 right after she cast her vote.

"I just think it will be too crowded on election day. So, I feel like it's better for me to go in early and vote, and get it out of the way," said Mokua.

"When you walk in and you can put it right in the ballot box yourself. You know that you're going to get counted," said John Colby.

Colby was visiting Rochester from New Brighton. He voted early in-person because he feels that option is the most reliable. "I don't trust what would happen. And it could be simple as nothing that somebody is trying to do wrong, it just could get screwed up and a lot of confusion over it. And it also opens the door for shenanigans."

However, others trust the vote by mail option and use that way for health precautions or because of their busy schedule. "This election, I got my ballot in the mail and sent it in the mail. It was convenient for me. [I am] working a lot. So, I didn't have time to go to the ballot," said Alex Olson.

Mayor Kim Norton, joined other Mayors across the United States to promote an initiative called, Vote Early Day.

The idea is to support this national effort to encourage folks to vote early! This allows every citizen the opportunity to exercise their right to vote in a safe environment - to not have to choose between their health and their right to vote! And, happily, in MN, they have to opportunity to do both! - Norton said, in a statement to FOX 47.

Although there are multiple ways to vote, the main message is to make sure to do it.

"Personally, I have that civic duty that I feel is my responsibility to show my love for America and vote for who I want to be my next leader, and to lead us to where we want to see ourselves in the nearest future," Mokua said.