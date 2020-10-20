Drive-thru holiday light festival coming to Minnesota State Fairgrounds

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX47) — The Minnesota State Fairgrounds will look extra special this holiday season.

Organizers are getting in the holiday spirit with a massive light show through the Fairgrounds.

The GLOW Holiday Drive-Thru Festival will feature more than a million holiday lights, a 100-foot Christmas tree and icicle and art installations.

The new event follows the drive-thru food parades over the summer, which replaced the traditional state fair.

If you’re missing that classic fair food, some favorites will be available for purchase at the end of the drive-thru.

The course takes about 40 minutes to complete. Tickets are $46 and go on sale this Thursday.

The festival kicks off Nov. 19 and lasts through Jan. 3.