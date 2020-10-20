From snow to thunderstorms this week

Temperatures will slowly warm through the evening and overnight hours Tuesday changing snow to more of a rain/snow mix by the late evening hours. Precipitation south of I-90 will stay as rain through the evening with temperatures warming above freezing. Little to no snowfall accumulations are expected through the overnight hours.

There was a sharp cutoff for snowfall accumulations today. Areas like Albert Lea, Austin, and Preston saw accumulations under 1". However, areas just to the north of I-90 like Rochester saw accumulations reach over 2" in some areas. As of 1:00 PM, the official snowfall total at the Rochester International Airport was 0.60".

The 0.60" total is a daily record for Rochester. Beating the previous record set back in 1982.

Temperatures will be a little up and down the next several days. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies. A strong low-pressure system will move across the upper Midwest on Thursday which will bump our temperatures into the middle 50s. The weather-maker also brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon! We go from snowfall on Tuesday to thunderstorms on Thursday! Highs after Thursday will fall into the upper 30s for the weekend and then lower 30s by Monday.