Iowa (KWWL) — Iowa State Patrol is reminding drivers “it’s that time of year again.”

In a Facebook post, they said they responded to 31 crashes and had 24 motorist assists on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Portions of central and eastern Iowa received anywhere from 1 to 9 inches of snow.

Iowa State Patrol cautions drivers to be aware of road conditions and to always be prepared for winter weather.