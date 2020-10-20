Measurable snowfall likely today

Snowfall today

A storm system from the northern Plains is moving into the region today, bringing a chance for the first measurable snowfall of the season for our area. The first few flakes will begin to fall in most spots around 10:00 this morning with the bulk of our accumulation taking place this afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 10 AM until 10 this evening with up to five inches of accumulation in our northernmost counties potentially creating slick spots on our roads and highways. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s which means it will be wet, pliable snow adding to the sloppiness. We'll have a raw, gusty southeast breeze that will occasionally reach 20 miles per hour through the midday and afternoon hours. A few rain showers may also mix in from time to time in the early evening as slightly warmer air builds in aloft.

Late week rain chances

After a couple of hours of cold sunshine Wednesday morning, clouds will again thicken as a larger storm system approahces from the southwest. Expect spotty, light rain showers or sprinkles late tomorrow afternoon and evening with high temperatures in the lower 40s and a slight westerly breeze.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible late Wednesday night as the warm front with that upcoming storm system moves through the area. We'll have gusty southeast winds behind that front Thursday that will help temperatures warm quickly to the mid and upper 50s. Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day Thursday with an inch of rainfall possible in some spots.

Colder weather for the weekend

A few sprinkles or flurries will be possible early Friday morning in the wake of Thursday's storms system while gusty, raw northwest winds usher in another batch of cold air. We'll have some sunshine later in the day Friday, but high temperatures will still only manage to reach the upper 30s to lower 40s.

After a cold Saturday that will feature sunshine and high temperatures again in the upper 30s, a storm system looks to potentially graze the area to the southwest, bringing at least a chance for a little light snow. High temperatures later in the day will be in the upper 30s.

High pressure is expected to settle in for most of next week, bringing abundant cold sunshine to the area. High temperatures will mainly be in the 30s to lower 40s throughout the week.

Here's your morning weather update from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt: