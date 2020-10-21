Cool and unsettled today; thunderstorms, then snow possible later this week

Gray with light showers today

The storm system that brought the first measurable snow to the area, including a record 2.1 inches to Rochester on Tuesday, has moved away to the east leaving behind thick clouds, but quieter weather for our Wednesday. As temperatures hover just above the freezing mark today, we'll watch some of that snow melt away throughout the day. A weak disturbance from the west will bring thickening clouds and a chance for a few spotty, light showers or sprinkles for the afternoon hours with high temperatures in the lower 40s. A brisk westerly breeze will add an extra chill to the air, though, as gusts reach 20 miles per hour through the first half of the day.

Thursday thunder

A larger storm system will drift into the region from the southwest for Thursday, producing showers and a few thunderstorms in the area during the day. The warm front on the leading edge of that storm system will likely not be able to lift into southern Minnesota, so it looks like temperatures won't get nearly as warm as we'd been thinking earlier in the week. Instead of readings in the mid-50s tomorrow, we'll settle for mid-40s for afternoon hours. A few spots in north Iowa will get to enjoy some of that milder air behind the front, so some 50s will be likely on that side of the border.

A colder weekend

Drier, colder air will again blow into the area for Friday on the heels of Thursday's storm system. With a generally gray sky and raw northwest winds, high temperatures will only be in the upper 30s once again. That's still almost 20 degrees below the seasonal average.

After a cold Saturday that will at least offer us some sunshine during the day, a storm system will bring clouds and light snow to the area for Sunday. At this point, there will be a chance for some minor accumulation in the area with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Still unusually cold next week

High pressure will move into the region early next week, bringing bright, cold weather for the early stages of the week. Look for sunshine with high temperatures in the 30s for most of the upcoming workweek. A slight warm-up to the 40s will be possible by Halloween weekend.

Here's your morning weather update from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt: