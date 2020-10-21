First ever ‘Share the Warmth’ event in Rochester aims to help those in need

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — The chill in the air and the snow on the ground has many thinking about the cold months ahead and how some in the community need help with keeping warm.

The first ever “Share the Warmth” coat drive sponsored by Elks Lodge #1019 and Catholic Charities kicked of Wednesday at 10 a.m. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected so many people this year, and organizers of the campaign said people need help now more than ever.

“Elks Lodge just recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has struck our community as well, and we see that the homeless numbers have risen,” Elks Lodge member Kayla Blunt said. “There’s a greater need now this year than ever, and we’re happy to be able to support in any way we can.”

Volunteers will be outside of the Elks Lodge #1091 headquarters located in the Hillcrest Shopping Center until 7 p.m. Organizers said their goal is to get as many coats and as much warm weather gear as possible. People donating will get a tax deductible receipt. Coffee is also available to say “thank you” for the donations.

For those who have a donation and are unable to make it, there will be boxes at both Toppers Pizza locations in Rochester for people to drop donations off.