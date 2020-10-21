Gov. Walz signs bonding bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 47) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed the $1.9 billion Local Jobs and Projects Plan into law Wednesday afternoon. The legislation is also known as the bonding bill.

It passed through the state legislature last week during the fifth special legislative session. It funds hundreds of infrastructure projects across the state.

According to a news release from the governor’s office the bill includes:

$627 million for transportation infrastructure, including local roads and bridges

$269 million for water infrastructure projects

$166 million for the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State

$116 million for safe and affordable housing

Part of the transportation money is the bill is allocated to help repair a runway at Rochester International Airport.