Northgate Health Club moving to old Fitness Evolution building

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — A big change is coming to a local gym and its members.

The Northgate Health Club is moving to a new location in Rochester. It is moving to the old Fitness Evolution building in northwest Rochester at Maplewood Square off Highway 52 North. That gym suddenly closed last December.

The club will remain open through Monday at its current spot on 7th Street NW. It will reopen the following Monday, Nov. 2.

In a news release, club leaders said the new spot is more modern and provides more space.

There will be no pool or sauna at the new location.