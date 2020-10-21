United Way awards $75,000 in grants to reduce distance learning inequities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- The pandemic is amplifying many social inequities, particularly in education. But support is on its way.

The United Way of Olmsted County recently allocated $75,000 for organizations helping low-income students overcome educational barriers.

"Distance learning is exacerbating issues that already exist in our system, especially once we start talking about technology, about internet access," said Emily Johnston, United Way's Vice President of Community Impact. "The programs we're supporting are all supporting students from low income households."

One such program is the Somali American Social Services Association. With this new grant money, the association is able to expand its tutoring program and provide technology for those who can't afford it.

"It's a great opportunity for us," said Omar Nur, Somali American Social Services Association founder. "I feel guilty if someone comes to my office and says 'Omar, we need help,' but we cannot help them. So it's good news that we got this grant from Olmsted County."

Another grant recipient, the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester, also provides tutoring for K-12 students.

"Programming with social distancing requires a lot more square footage," said CEO Chad Campbell. "We've had to move into a new space which comes with additional occupancy costs. We've essentially had to quadruple staffing ratios."

Campbell said without this new grant, the Boys and Girls Club would have been forced to shut down some of its programming.

"It was a real godsend," he said. "We were just over the moon when we found out that we were selected as a recipient."

Campbell says his main concern is the well-being of Rochester students who are struggling with distance learning.

"Pandemic conditions are making a lot of things impossible for a lot of kids," he said. "There are a lot of kids out there that I think we legitimately as a community have to be worried about."