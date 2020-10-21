Widespread rain showers likely Thursday

After a few rain/snow showers this afternoon, we're in for another helping of wet weather tomorrow. The good news: southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa will primarily see rain, but snow won't be too far off.

A low pressure system and warm front will approach from the south Thursday morning, slowly moving eastward through the afternoon. The presence of the warm front will bring gusty winds out of the southeast, warming temperatures enough to keep our region clear of any snowfall.

The freeze line will set up through the Twin Cities metro, with snow showers likely further to the north. In southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, expect rain showers to last through the majority of Thursday, beginning to taper off after dinner time.

Rainfall accumulation will be relatively minor: about a quarter to a half inch is expected across the area.

Thursday will be the "warmest" day we'll see for the next week. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 30s for the weekend, then dip to the upper 30s to start next week. Our next best chance for snow is Sunday into Monday morning.