BREAKING: Commercial aircraft makes emergency landing at RST

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) — The Rochester International Airport has confirmed that a Delta Air Lines flight made an emergency landing on Thursday morning.

A commercial airliner, Delta DL3757, took off from St. Louis around 6 a.m. and was en route to Minneapolis. The plane is operated by SkyWest Airlines on behalf of Delta.

Crew members onboard declared an emergency and requested to land. The aircraft landed at RST around 7:20 a.m. according to the airport.

All 39 passengers and four crew members required “no medical attention,” according to the airport. Emergency crews responded.