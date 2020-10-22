Cloudy & cold Friday; Snow returns this weekend

Cold and gloomy conditions will continue across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa Friday. High temperatures will be in the middle 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Flurries and drizzle will be possible before 9 a.m with breezy conditions. Winds will be strong out of the northwest around 10-20 mph through the afternoon.

SNOWFALL POTENTIAL THIS WEEKEND:

Another strong weather-maker will move across the Midwest Saturday and Sunday. This time it appears SE Minnesota and NE Iowa will be in the "cold-sector" and our main precipitation type this weekend will be snow. Right now, measurable snowfall accumulations look likely.

It's still a little too early to pinpoint exact snowfall totals for the area because this weather system hasn't made landfall yet on the west coast. Current model guidance does suggest the potential for 2"+ in all areas in orange in the graphic above. Timing for moderate snowfall appears to be in the late morning and early afternoon on Sunday. You can stay up-to-date on the snowfall forecast with our Weather Authority Mobile app!

Temperatures will continue to be 15-20° below average all of next week. Highs will be in the lower 30s Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows dropping into the middle and upper teens. We should finally see some sunshine on Tuesday!