Third degree murder charge dropped against Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 47) -- A judge has dropped a 3rd-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd in May. The former Minneapolis police officer still faces two counts: second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The ruling made public Thursday came from Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill. The judge also denied defense requests to dismiss the aiding and abetting counts against the other three former officers on the scene: Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao.

Floyd was handcuffed when he lost his life on May 25 after telling officers he couldn't breathe while Derek Chauvin pressed a knee against his neck.