TRUMP OR BIDEN? Political analyst discusses debate strategies for both parties

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Thursday night's debate will be the candidates' last chance before the election to make their cases to voters on a national stage.

After the second debate was canceled, many wonder if Thursday night will be similar to the chaos of the first debate.

"I think job one for both candidates is doing some rehabilitation of themselves. That bickering did neither candidates any good," said KTTC political analyst Eric Shoars, Ph.D. "Right now, people really want to hear substance and what each candidates is going to do, not playing in a sandbox hurling insults at each other."

He says tonight is more important for the president.

"He needs to convince more people to like him than hate him and to turn out in the polls in the key states where he needs to win and currently is neck and neck with Joe Biden," Shoars said.

For Biden, he recommends more of the same tactics.

"Be Joe Biden. Be the likeable candidate that people perceive him to be. Give people a real alternative to Donald Trump," Shoars said. "Prove that he can lead this nation and lead it economically. When we look at any presidential election, people vote two issues, pocketbook and safety."

Trump boats his foreign policy as an accomplishment.

"Whether you agree or disagree, he's made some inroads with trade in China and protecting our interests, whether it's been manufacturing, intellectual property or trade deals," Shoars said.

He say the pandemic and issue of safety in American communities is more pressing on the minds of voters than foreign affairs.

"Who can unify us? Neither Donald Trump or Joe Biden are perfect candidates on the race issue," Shoars said. "They both have their detractors and policies that some have viewed harmful to the African-American and Latino communities.

While not as close in the polls as Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida or Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa are two Midwest states political analysts say could be key swing states in the election if they flip. In 2016, Iowa voted for Trump and Minnesota for Hillary Clinton.