Walz deploys National Guard in Minneapolis

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is deploying the Minnesota National Guard in Minneapolis.

Walz declared a Peacetime State of Emergency in the city late Wednesday night.

The governor is also sending about 150 Minnesota State Patrol troopers to provide support.

The troopers will assist Minneapolis Police in dispersing crowds, preventing looting, and making arrests for any violations of law.

“Minneapolis, it’s time to heal. We must rebuild and recover. Dangerous, unlawful behavior will not be tolerated. The Minnesota National Guard and State Patrol are headed to Minneapolis to help restore order. I remain in close contact with the city and every state resource stands ready to help bring peace,” said Walz in a news release Wednesday night.