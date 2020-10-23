RCTC Automotive Technician Program kicks off annual car vehicle auction

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) –The students in Rochester Community and Technical College’s Automotive Technician program have been working hard over the past few weeks getting vehicles ready for the annual car auction.

The auction is usually held in the spring, but the pandemic delayed the event. It runs from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday. There are 15 vehicles to choose from, including an ambulance and a rare motorcycle. All of the vehicles have been donated.

One of the program’s instructors, Mike Harding said there’s a high demand for automotive technicians, especially in Rochester and surrounding areas.

“The whole automotive industry is hurting for fresh people to get into the industry,” Harding said. “We have about 100% job placement with our graduates. There’s a dire need for auto repair, especially in this area.”

There are currently 17 first-year students in the program and seven in their second year. Harding said the maximum amount of students the program can take is 26. Many go on to work at dealerships, or own their own businesses. He said successful people in the industry can make more than $100,000 per year.

“If you like to work with your hands, you spend a lot of time in the shop, we are hands-on learners,” Harding said. “If you are mechanically inclined, if you like to fiddle at home with tools, you would be perfect for our program.”

The money raised at the auction goes back into the program and helps fund learning materials like tools.

To find out more information on how to place a silent bid on a vehicle, visit the RCTC website.