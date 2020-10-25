Rochester church hosts drive thru event for Halloween and All Saint Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — On Sunday, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church hosted a Candles and Candy Drive-thru.

Pastor Berg

“We wanted to do an event that brings people together during this crazy era that we are living in. And what way can we gather our communities? So, we’re handing out candy for Halloween and then luminary bags for All Saints Sunday,” said Pastor Dave Berg.

The luminary bags included sand, candles and instructions.

“You put the sand on the bottom [of the bag], and then you put the candle in the sand. And then you decorate the bag with names of your loved ones and then you light it up and put it on your front stoop,” Berg said.

Berg explained what the celebration honors.

“All Saints Day is a day in the church where in our tradition we remember those who have died in the past year. But we extend it to those who have touched our lives and died whenever,” Berg said.

The church meets virtually for services for health precautions. However, church leaders wanted to host a safe in-person event to bring people together.

“We got together, we started brainstorming ideas and all of this came together to dress up in costumes and to have some fun with it, and give some love to our neighbors,” Berg said.

Anessa Cummings, and her daughter Anna attended the event. Cummings said she’s been a member of the church for more than 10 years.

“I think they’ve done a really great job of staying connected and making sure that our members are connected,” she said.

Pastor Berg hopes the pandemic won’t stop people from building strong relationships within the community.

“We’re all in this together right? And anyway that we can do to have human interaction and have human contact, whether it’s six feet away or handing candy or bags through a window and just having that human touch. It’s important to seek that out when you can find it. And we get to give love to each other so it’s good,” Berg said.

All Saints Day is on Nov. 1.