A frigid start to the week, but a warm-up is on the way

A bright, but cold start to the work week

High pressure is moving into the region today on the heels of the storm system that brought light snowfall to the area on Sunday, bringing bright, tranquil, but rather cold weather to the Midwest for our Monday. We'll have occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with high temperatures only in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. A slight northwest breeze will keep wind chill values in the teens to lower 20s for the rest of the day.

Near-record cold tonight

The fresh coating of snow and sizeable gaps in the clouds tonight will promote radiational cooling that will help temperatures drop quickly into the mid-teens. The record low tonight in Rochester is 13 degrees and we'll be within a degree or two of that overnight. It depends on how many clouds we have in the area late in the night between storm systems.

A slow warm-up this week

Warmer air will move into the region starting Tuesday as southwest winds become a bit gusty, coupled with mostly sunny conditions. Look for high temperatures in the mid-30s tomorrow afternoon with southwest winds occasionally reaching 20 miles per hour.

A seasonable Halloween weekend

The warming trend will carry us into Halloween weekend as sunshine and a slight southerly breeze will work to pull in warmer air from the southern Plains. High temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 50s which will actually be typical for the final day of October. That will likely be the first day of "normal" or seasonable weather in what will have been two weeks! We'll have sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 40s for November first to kick off the return to Standard Time.

Potentially warmer next week

Warmer air looks to continue to build into the region at least to start next week and we may see a few more high temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the first few days of November while our dry weather trend looks to also continue.

Here is your morning weather update from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt: