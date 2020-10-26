ABSENTEE VOTING: Direct balloting begins Tuesday at two Rochester locations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) -- We are a little more than a week away from election day and Olmsted County residents have another option to cast their ballot.

Starting Tuesday, direct balloting begins at the Olmsted County Government Center and the Elections Office at 2122 Campus Drive SE.

Direct balloting is a form of absentee balloting. Anyone using this method will be able to vote and put their ballot directly into the tabulator.

"Voters have the option to very similar to voting in the poll locations. So, when you're done with the ballot, then you have the option just to insert it into the tabulator machine much like the polling sites," Mark Krupski, Olmsted County Public Records and Licensing Director said.

Olmsted County is seeing a historic number of people deciding to vote via absentee ballot.

Rochester License Examiner Christiaan Cartwright said this is a great accomplishment, especially as the number of polling location sites has dropped from 52 to 36 since 2018.

"If you are physically unable to go into polling places, if you have very strong health concerns, if there's any reason at all that you are uncomfortable, but you are voting on election day, take advantage of curbside voting," Cartwright said.

With more people voting absentee, the risk of exposure from voting is lower.

"As we get closer to election day we've seen as many as a thousand people come through voting on the last few days. So if we can spread that out a little bit again that helps to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19," Krupski said.

County and City officials believe 50% of votes will be in before Nov. 3.

