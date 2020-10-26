GOP Senate candidate Jason Lewis undergoing emergency surgery

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX47) — Just two days after he was in Rochester, GOP Senate candidate Jason Lewis has been rushed into emergency surgery.

His campaign manager said on Monday he was taken to the hospital for severe abdominal pain and then rushed into surgery for an internal hernia.

Jason was rushed into emergency surgery this morning. Please keep him in your prayers & see full statement below. True to form- Jason was in good spirits, optimistic, and speculating about when he could resume campaigning, eager to continue fighting for his fellow Minnesotans. pic.twitter.com/Mrw1hVf0Cs — Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) October 26, 2020

While this can be life threatening if not treated quickly, Lewis was in good spirits going into surgery and said he was anxious to get back out on the campaign trail.

Lewis is looking to unseat incumbent Tina Smith. Smith tweeted on Monday, "Archie and I are wishing Jason Lewis a successful surgery and a speedy recovery."