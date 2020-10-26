Warmer temperatures are in sight!

High temperatures failed to climb out of the 20s for most of us today, topping out at 29 degrees in Rochester. We've seen usually cool conditions for the past several days but thankfully, those will be coming to an end later this week.

A deep trough in the jet stream has allowed a cold blast of air to the Central Plains and Midwest states, allowing for heavy snowfall in the Dakotas and Nebraska this past weekend.

A change in the jet stream pattern by midweek will start to push that cold air back into Canada where it belongs, allowing for warmer, more seasonable temperatures in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

Until then, we'll continue with these December-like conditions. Temperatures will drop into the teen for many areas tonight but should stay above record-breaking cold (13 degrees is the record Rochester).

The warming trend will be gradual throughout the week, but we should be back in the 50s by the weekend! It's been over a week since high temperatures have climbed into the 40s, so the 50s will be feeling almost balmy for Halloween. High pressure will dominate our forecast this week, giving plenty of sunshine and no additional chances for snow.



