Former Dover-Eyota girls soccer coach pleads guilty to sexual assault charge

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — A former Dover-Eyota girls soccer coach, accused of sexually assaulting players, has pleaded guilty to a sexual assault charge.

Dustin Beckman, 33, was charged with multiple child sex crimes over the last few years.

In court on Monday, he pleaded guilty to forced sexual contact with a minor between July 2016 and December 2017.

He was a coach at Dover-Eyota between August and December of 2018.

Two other young girls have also come forward, saying he sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions in the school’s weight room.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says investigators also found he possessed images of child pornography. Beckman will be sentenced on Jan. 4.