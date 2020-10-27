In first visit since caucuses, Biden will return to Iowa

IOWA (FOX47) — Joe Biden is campaigning in Iowa this Friday in his first visit to the state since the caucuses. The stop comes just days before the election.

The exact location of Biden’s visit hasn’t been announced.

The Biden campaign clearly believes it has a shot at victory in the Hawkeye State, although President Donald Trump won the state by more than 9% in 2016.

Trump won 93 of Iowa’s 99 counties in 2016. He displayed particular strength in rural counties, often winning those by overwhelming margins. Then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was victorious in counties containing the state’s largest cities in terms of population, including Des Moines’ Polk County and Cedar Rapids’ Linn County.

The president’s big win in Iowa then was a major reversal from previous years. Former President Barack Obama won the state by comfortable margins in 2012 and 2008, 5.8% and 9.5% respectively.

Still, polls are showing a tight race in Iowa this time around. The RealClearPolitics polling average has Biden up by less than one percentage point, within the margin of error. However, in comparison, the RCP average in 2016 only had the president with a three-point advantage in Iowa leading up to the election.

The overwhelming majority of polls conducted throughout the 2020 election cycle have only shown minor leads for each candidate, often within the margin of error.