Up & down temperatures this week

Rochester reached record cold temperatures this morning, dropping to a chilly 11 degrees! That broke the record for the coldest temperature on October 27, the previous record was set in 1936. Mason City tied their record of 13 degrees set in 1997.

I think we're done with record breaking cold, at least for the next few days, as temperatures warm back to near-normal. Overall we'll see a warming trend this week, but we'll have a few chillier days mixed in between. We're still looking at 50s for Halloween and for Election Day.

Rain remains out of the forecast this week so enjoy the blue skies and sunshine! Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall near New Orleans tomorrow evening then will take a sharp turn towards the East Coast for Thursday and Friday. All of that heavy rainfall will be staying well to our south, though areas of Tennessee could see up to 5 inches of rain.