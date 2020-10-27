West Concord park improvement project underway thanks to private fundraising

WEST CONCORD, Minn. (FOX47) — It may feel like January outside, but the City of West Concord is looking ahead to summer as a new project is underway.

Memorial Park is getting an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant pool house, a new slide, tennis courts, batting cages, an ice skating rink and trails.

The improvements are happening because because of a fundraising effort from the local construction company Ellingson, other businesses and citizens.

“We have a lot of motivated citizens,” West Concord City Administrator Mike Plante said. “The number one thing to get out of this is that it’s a community driven project. I have been a part of a number of larger projects for the parks. This is the first time I’ve been involved in one that’s really been driven by our citizens and businesses in town, and that’s refreshing.”

Plante said it will add a lot of value to the city.

The $420,000 project will be completed by late spring, just in time for summer.