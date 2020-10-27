Will mail-in ballots received after election day get counted in Minnesota?

Minn. (FOX 47) -- The Minnesota Secretary of State is encouraging mail-in voters to submit their ballots as soon as possible.

One reason is because federal judges are considering whether mail-in ballots received after election day should be counted.

On Tuesday, three judges from the Eighth Circuit United States Court of Appeals heard opening statements in the James Carson, V. Steve Simon case.

Simon is the Minnesota Secretary of State.

"Federal law absolutely bars counting votes in federal races that election officials don't even have in hand on election day," said Andrew Grossman, the plaintiffs' attorney. "The question in this case, is whether the Minnesota Secretary of State can override the Minnesota legislature and congress by committing to accept ballots an additional week after election day. The answer is no. Under the election clause, the secretary has no power."

Grossman is representing Rep. Eric Lucero, (R) Dayton and GOP activist James Carson.

Lucero and Carson, GOP electors for the presidential race, pursued legal action against an August court ruling that allows ballots received after the election to be counted, as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3.

"There will be massive confusion and disenfranchisement." said attorney for Simon Jason Marisam. "There is no way for us to alert the voters with their ballots telling them in large letters, to make sure every voter gets this, to say,' nope, the deadline has changed on the eve of the election.'"

Other states have gone through the same or a similar dispute.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Republicans to prevent Wisconsin from counting mailed ballots received after election day.

In the Minnesota case, Grossman believes ballots counted after the election could complicate things. "Here, a ruling by the court on the merit would actually serve to avoid disruption of the election and would serve to allow voters to vote confidentially and to understand what rules would govern the counting of their ballots."

Marisam said the plaintiffs are only concerned about this process because of the presidential race.

"They're not challenging it as it applies to federal elections for Congress or Senate. It would cause this problem of segregating the ballots for the presidential election. We'd need to communicate to voters that there's different deadlines if you want to vote for president, different deadlines if you want to vote for these other things. Get them[ballots] in," he said.

"The deadlines change at the last second for the presidential election, that would really utter chaos," said Marisam emphasizing his earlier point that changes to how people vote will confuse voters.

It's not clear when the judges will issue a ruling in this case.