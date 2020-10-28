After 2 years without one, Byron welcomes new grocery store

BYRON, Minn. (FOX47) — A much-anticipated Fareway grocery store opened on Wednesday in Byron.

Fareway is a growing Midwest grocery company currently operating 123 stores in a six-state region. Byron has not had a grocery story for two years.

The store was packed Wednesday morning with shoppers checking out the brand-new aisles, produce and meat department.

Some shoppers said the new store will make things more convenient for them.

Byron resident Dave Silhasek said his grocery shopping consists of a once-a-week big trip to Rochester, which he said can be time-consuming. He said the new store will save time and allow him and his wife time to do other activities instead.

“We can do other things, like go hiking or biking, rather than going to four different places,” Silhasek said. “So, we’re glad to have a one-in-all stop. I think it’s going to be a very, very big plus for Byron and the surrounding areas.”

Fareway’s hours are 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.