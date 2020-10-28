Lewiston-Altura Schools begin full distance learning

LEWISTON, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Lewiston-Altura School District announced Wednesday that it will be moving students to completely distance learning.

The change comes from higher COVID-19 rates in Winona County.

The Lewiston - Altura Elementary, Intermediate, and High School will begin full distance learning on Monday, November 2nd. Students will have no school on Thursday, October 29th and Friday, October 30th so that staff can prepare for this transition.

The district is hoping to return to the previous learning model on Tuesday, November 17. All junior high and high school athletic practices and games are canceled until further notice.

Free breakfasts and lunches will be available starting Thursday from 7 – 9 a.m. at the elementary, intermediate and high school. Meals will be available for pick up at the Stockton Community Center on Monday.