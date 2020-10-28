Minnesota reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,916 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Wednesday that 19 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Sixteen of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,387 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported. MDH said 1,669 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in Wednesday’s update that 1,916 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Forty-five of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 139,444 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 13,938 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 500 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered “probable cases.”

MDH said 123,529 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials also reported more than 17,900 COVID-19 tests in Wednesday’s update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,739,997. MDH said about 1,801,004 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 9,855 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,609 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.