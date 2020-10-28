Positive COVID-19 cases force Dover-Eyota Schools move to full distance learning Thursday

EYOTA, Minn. (FOX 47) — The Dover-Eyota middle and high schools are temporarily moving to full distance learning beginning Thursday.

According to a letter posted online from Superintendent Michael Carolan, the switch will continue through Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The letter states the change is due to staffing constraints posed by more than 50 students and staff members who need to quarantine following two lab confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the middle school.

The district does not have enough substitutes to cover the staff absences during the quarantine period.

Dover-Eyota Elementary School is unaffected and will continue in-person learning.