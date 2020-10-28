The strategy behind Trump’s Rochester visit on Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — President Trump’s visit to Rochester Friday will be his first since 2018 and comes just days before election day.

More than 1.1 million Minnesotans have already voted according to the Secretary of State’s website.

So why the visit the Med City so close to election day?

The Trump campaign said it’s placed an emphasis on defending states Trump won in 2016 while also trying to flip others. Minnesota is one the campaign feels can swing red for the first time in decades.

“We also realize we could pick off a few more states where Democrats used to have a stranglehold,” said the Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley. “That’s Nevada, Minnesota, possibly New Hampshire as well. So, we want to make sure we get back to those areas as we get closer to election day.”

While both campaigns agree all states are important, the Biden campaign said it’s not taking any for granted.

A big issue for our region is the ongoing hardships farmers are facing and how each candidate would work trade deals that can help them.

Another reason for visiting Rochester could be its ‘Med City’ nickname. With the pandemic on everyone’s mind and Mayo Clinic in town, Rochester might make a good backdrop for the campaign.

Minnesota Republican electorate Eric Lucero said it’s also, “to hear the concerns, to meet people with a large diversity of background and concern.”

While Trump is mainly coming to try and flip the state into his column on election day, other Republican candidates could be helped with the spotlight of a Trump visit.

Republican Congressman Jim Hagedorn is in a tight race against DFL challenger Dan Feehan (DFL) for the First Congressional District. And DFL Senator Tina Smith is defending a strong challenge by Republican and former congressman Jason Lewis.

Just across the border in Iowa, Republican Senator Joni Ernst is facing a close race of her own against Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield.

“Iowa is much much tighter than Minnesota, that one is razor thin,” said KTTC Political Analyst Chad Israelson. “Of course, I don’t expect us to know by the time we go to bed on election night to know what Iowa has done.”

Trump is expected to speak at Rochester International Airport Friday at 4 p.m.