Federal Court rules Minnesota absentee ballots must be in by election day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (FOX 47) — In a ruling issued Thursday, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled absentee ballots in Minnesota must be in by election day.

The ruling states:

The democratically-enacted election rules in Minnesota provide that mail-in votes must be received by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted (or 3:00 p.m. if delivered in person).

The ruling goes against an earlier decision upholding the earlier stated state policy that mail-in ballots would be accepted after election day if postmarked by Nov. 3.

According to Friday’s ruling:

The Secretary’s instructions to count mail-in ballots received up to seven days after Election Day stand in direct contradiction to Minnesota election law governing presidential elections, and the Electors have strongly shown likely success on the merits since the Secretary’s actions are likely to be declared invalid under the Electors Clause of Article II of the United States Constitution.

One judge on the three-judge panel dissented in the ruling.

Four days before Election Day, they are now required to figure out new procedures for sorting ballots that will comply with the court’s order “to identify, segregate, and otherwise maintain and preserve all absentee ballots received after” election day.

As of last week Friday, more than 1.1 million ballots have been accepted by election offices across Minnesota.