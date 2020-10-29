Minnesota reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,872 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported in Thursday’s update that 32 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Twenty of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,419 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, MDH said. The Department said 1,689 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in Thursday’s update that 2,872 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Forty-three of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 142,311 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state to date, including 14,095 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 522 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered “probable cases.”

The Department reported that 124,379 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials also reported 27,769 COVID-19 tests in Thursday’s update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,770,450. MDH said about 1,819,873 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 9,991 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,642 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.