Minnesota State Patrol seeking applicants as state sees increase in traffic deaths

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — Deaths this year on Minnesota roadways have surpassed previous years and have led to an increased demand for more Minnesota State troopers.

The Minnesota State Patrol is now accepting applications to its Law Enforcement Training Opportunity program. It’s a way for non-traditional applicants to become state troopers. Anyone with a two-year or four-year degree can apply for the program. No law-enforcement experience is required.

Approved applicants will then go through a 23-week classroom training at Hennepin Technical and Community College. After that, they will need to complete a 15-week physical training course at Camp Ripley.

Sergeant Phillip Bogojevic has been with the Minnesota State Patrol for 12 years. He said it takes courage, honor and integrity to be a state trooper. He said if you have that, and you want to want to make roads and communities safer, you may be a good candidate.

“You know, this is your opportunity to take that step and be that person to make that traffic stop and change that poor driving behavior,” Bogojevic said.

All training will be paid for by the Minnesota State Patrol. The funds come mostly from the bonding bill that passed last week.

Trooper starting base-pay is $30 an hour with opportunities for promotion and overtime. Health insurance and a retirement pension is also included. Troopers must commit at least two years to the state patrol upon being hired.

Those interested can apply at mntrooper.com. Applications are being accepted through Nov. 15. Between traditional and non-traditional applicants, the state patrol is hoping to bring on 60 new recruits.