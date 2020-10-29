OLMSTED OR DODGE COUNTY? Public health officials concerned about Trump visit to Southeast Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — The state coronavirus guidelines puts a cap on event attendance at just 250 people. However, when crews were setting up for a previously scheduled Trump rally at McNeilus Steel in Dodge Center, it appeared they were preparing for thousands of attendees

Public health officials in both Dodge and Olmsted counties are concerned about potential virus spread.

“It feels that we’re at a critical point in Minnesota and Olmsted County,” said Graham Briggs, Olmsted County Public Health director.

Currently, COVID-19 cases are increasing but at a manageable rate according to Briggs. Halloween gatherings this weekend coupled with president’s visit to the region could change that.

“There is risk there that event is going to amplify transmission,” Briggs said. “Obviously, the more people involved, the higher the risk.”

Just how many people might attend the rally is still up in the air as well as the venue.

“To be honest with you, we are scrambling right now,” said Amy Caron, Dodge County Public Health director.

The thought of thousands coming to a community of only a couple thousand worried Caron.

“We’re going to do the best we can do to protect citizens in Dodge County and those that visit,” Caron said. “However, this very well could stretch our means to do that.”

With around 10 percent of COVID-19 cases in both Olmsted and Dodge County involving people showing no symptoms, the rally is a cause for concern no matter where it is held.

“When you have an event like that where you have people there that are potential spreaders. They are already positive but asymptomatic,” Caron said. “That’s a large concern.”

With Iowa, Wisconsin and the Dakotas all threatening to overwhelm healthcare systems, the worry is the virus will travel from those communities into our region from Trump rally attendees.

“We’re back to seeing the strain on emergency rooms, nurses and doctors not far from here that are trying to save lives,” warns Briggs.

Although Minnesota is in better shape compared to its neighbors, that could all change very quickly.

“It may be inevitable but it may be preventable as well,” Briggs said. “Where we are going to be two weeks or a month from from now relies on our community and decisions people make here.”

He says that lower rate in Minnesota compared to the rest of the Midwest is due to one of two things: the preventative measures the state has taken or Minnesota is just two weeks away from a COVID-19 spike of its own.

Wednesday, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said having candidates and their surrogates come to your community is considered a coup and something you look forward to. Yet the mayor worries whether the rally will adhere to the state COVID-19 guidelines, such as only allowing 250 people, requiring masks and six foot distancing.