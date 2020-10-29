Rochester city official says Trump rally moving to nearby community

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) -- A campaign event President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold on Friday may be moving from the Rochester International Airport to a nearby location.

On Thursday, the Trump campaign announced the president is scheduled to hold a campaign event at RST on Friday.

According to a Rochester city official, the president is still planning to land at and depart from RST, but the rally will take place at McNeilus in Dodge Center.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton tweeted on Thursday, "We (airport) received payment in advance. They let us know this morning that they’d found another venue - no explanation that I’m aware of."

We (airport) received payment in advance. They let us know this morning that they’d found another venue - no explanation that I’m aware of. — Kim Norton (@MayorNorton) October 29, 2020

Fox 47 is still working to confirm these details with the Trump campaign. This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Trump campaign also announced plans to hold rallies earlier in the day on Friday in Waterford Township, Michigan, and Green Bay, Wisconsin.