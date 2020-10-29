Small chance for snow flurries tonight

A low pressure center currently to our northwest is bringing some rain and snow shower to the Dakotas. This system will track towards us overnight tonight but will encounter some dry air, acting to weaken the system. There's a chance a few snowflakes could make it to the ground after midnight tonight, leaving a light dusting in a few areas but over all I think most of the precipitation will evaporate before hitting the surface.

The big story of the week has been rising temperatures. They will continue to rise but not before we take a big dip into some cool air on Sunday. Temperatures will drop from 50 degree on Saturday to the upper 30s on Sunday.

However, we'll really heat things up as we head through the fist week of November, likely seeing above average temperatures. We'll start off in the 40s on Monday but climb close to the 60-degree mark by midweek. The last time we saw 60-degree temperatures was October 17!

Aside from the slight chance tonight, we won't be seeing any rain or snow for the coming week. Winds will pick up on Saturday as a cold front moves through and we'll mix in some clouds here and there, but overall an enjoyable weather week is ahead!