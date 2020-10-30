A breezy weekend ahead with up & down temperatures

We managed to sneak our way into the mid 40 today, a nice warm-up compared to 30s yesterday! Temperatures will be even warmer for Saturday with highs reaching the mid to low 50s.

However, we'll see very breezy conditions for both days this weekend as a strong cold front approaches. We could see sustained winds upwards of 15 mph and gusts close to 40 mph. That cold front will take a toll on our temperatures for Sunday, most of us staying in the upper 30s for highs.

Also, don't forget to turn your clocks back before you head to bed Saturday night! Daylight saving time officially ends at 2 A.M. on Sunday morning. Unfortunately because of that, the sun will be setting before 5 P.M. Sunday evening.

The warm-up continues next week! We have a good chance at seeing the low 60s for a majority of the days with plenty of sunshine to go around. With no rain in the forecast, be sure to get outside and soak up that long-awaited warmth!

Have a great weekend!