Minnesota reports record 3,165 COVID-19 cases, 46 in Olmsted County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported in Friday’s update that 3,165 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, a single-day high for the state.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. Forty-six of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 145,465 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 14,304 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 603 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered “probable cases.”

The Department reported that 125,052 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials also reported 33,910 COVID-19 tests in Friday’s update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,803,338. MDH said about 1,836,196 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

Health officials also reported in Friday’s update that 18 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Twelve of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,437 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, MDH said. The Department said 1,701 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH said a total of 10,119 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,665 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU. Click here for Thursday’s update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.