1 dead, 1 seriously injured in northwest Rochester shooting

UPDATE 8:40 a.m.: Police said the person who died in the shooting was an 18-year-old Rochester man. The second person who was shot is a 20-year-old Rochester man who is in critical condition.

The shooting happened in a hallway of the apartment complex, police said.

RPD said police don’t have a description of the suspect yet, and the investigation is ongoing.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — Rochester police are at the scene of a shooting in northwest Rochester at the Villages at Essex Park Apartments.

RPD said two people were shot. One person died in the shooting, and the second person is in serious condition at Mayo Clinic Saint Marys.

RPD said it started with a confrontation, and police are still looking for the suspect. The shooting happened around 3 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.