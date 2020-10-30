PRESIDENT IN ROCHESTER: Trump returns to Med City for rally

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — The state of Minnesota has voted Democratic since 1972 with Richard Nixon being the last Republican to carry the ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes.’

President Donald Trump mentioned this fact today and said he believes he will prove the polls wrong and flip the state from blue to red this election.

“Hello Rochester, great to be with you. Four days from now we’re going to win the state of Minnesota,” the president said to open remarks.

Yet Friday’s rally even happening was up in the air.

“Your far left Democrat Attorney General Keith Ellison and your Democrat governor tried shut down our rally, silence the people of Minnesota and take away your freedom and rights,” said Trump.

The rally followed state guidelines. The event only admitted 250 people, but thousands waited outside watching the President on a big screen.

“Last quarter, our economy grew at the fastest rate in the history of our country, 33.1 percent,” Trump said. “People were shocked. I wasn’t.”

The president bragged about his foreign policy, opening of the Iron Range and securing of the country’s borders as successes of his first three years in office. He believes the answer to the pandemic is coming within weeks.

“Our vaccine will eradicate the virus and the pandemic. It will end and quickly restore normal life. That’s what we want. Take us back seven months,” Trump said. “Record setting everything. Next year will be the greatest economic year in the history of our country.”

Trump painted the future of the country as the complete opposite if his opponent is elected.

“Joe Biden will ship your factories to China, impose a 4 trillion tax hike, eliminate private healthcare, abolish the entire oil industry and fracking and send your state into a crippling depression.”

Before addressing the crowd of 250 people, socially distanced and some wearing masks, Donald Trump got in a vehicle after descending Air Force One. He then addressed the crowd of people outside before returning to take the stage for the rally.