Officials dispel voting rumors in Norton Twp, Altura
NORTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 47) — Norton Township officials say rumors about voting being closed there due to a shortage of election judges are “100% not true.”
Officials say in-person voting in the township and City of Altura will commence as normal on Nov. 3.
Full statement:
“Norton Township and the City of Altura will be open on November 3, 2020 from 7 am to 8 pm.
There will be in person voting and curbside options available for all qualified voters of the Township and City.
Social distancing and masks required.”