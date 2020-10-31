Skip to Content

Officials dispel voting rumors in Norton Twp, Altura

4:30 pm Top Stories

NORTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 47) — Norton Township officials say rumors about voting being closed there due to a shortage of election judges are “100% not true.”

Officials say in-person voting in the township and City of Altura will commence as normal on Nov. 3.

Full statement:

“Norton Township and the City of Altura will be open on November 3, 2020 from 7 am to 8 pm.

There will be in person voting and curbside options available for all qualified voters of the Township and City.

Social distancing and masks required.”

Author Profile Photo

My Fox 47

Related Articles

Skip to content