Daylight Saving ended; Rochester residents share their thoughts on the time change

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — On Sunday morning, Daylight Saving ended. Clocks turned back an hour and many people enjoyed an extra hour of sleep.

“I love it,” said Nicki Glomski. ” I work evenings so it’s nice to get that extra hour and not have to be so tired.”

The end of Daylight Saving is also known as “fall back.” The change allows us to see the sunrise earlier in the day, but the daylight gets shorter.

The time change isn’t an easy adjustment for some people.

“It Just seems like everything’s off,” Lillian Heyward.

Heyward and her husband George are visiting Rochester from South Carolina.

“Like when you want to eat it’s off. So for us, it’s an hour difference anyway, so we’re like three or two hours off,” Lillian said.

Her husband said the change impacts his mood.

“I get a little bit grumpy until I adjust. And then once I adjust, it’s like it never happened. So it takes me about a week or two to adjust,” George said.

Samantha Titus, a Rochester resident said she’s used to the change but her roommate from Arizona is not used to it.

“They [Arizonans] don’t have daylight saving there. So, it’s interesting seeing her point of view on it and not having it. She always thinks its weird because she’ll call her family and suddenly it’s only an hour difference instead of a two hour difference,” Titus said.

Daylight Saving Time begins on March 14, 2021.