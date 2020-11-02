An amazing stretch of warm weather is ahead

Pleasant sunshine today

Warmer air is flowing into the region today on the backside of an area of high pressure that is gliding through the Mississippi Valley. This is bringing an end to the short-lived cold spell that started Halloween night when a cold front swept through the area. We'll enjoy a Monday filled with sunshine with a slightly gusty southwest breeze working to blow that mild air into the area. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the 50s with wind gusts occasionally reaching 20 miles per hour.

A warmer Tuesday

Mild air will continue to flow into the region Tuesday as temperatures will move up from the 30s to the mid-60s through the course of the day thanks to abundant sunshine and a moderate southwest breeze that will again reach 20 miles per hour at times. It will be the first day in the 60s officially since October 17th, the day before we started that long stretch of cold, winter-like weather.

Warm sunshine for the rest of the week

The upper level wind pattern will shift to a more northerly track, meaning warmer air will be allowed to build northward into the Upper Midwest and our temperatures will be in the 60s which is ten to 20 degrees above the seasonal average for early November standards.

Weekend showers

We'll continue to enjoy unseasonably mild weather through the weekend, but winds will be a bit gusty and clouds will slowly thicken between Saturday and Sunday as a storm system approaches from the west. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s over the weekend with some light rain showers developing during the day Sunday.

Colder next week

There will be a chance for rain and snow showers next Monday as colder air pours into the region with the arrival of a storm system from the Plains. Snow showers will taper off next Tuesday with raw winds and temperatures will be quite a bit colder, possibly below the seasonal average.