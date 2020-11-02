Nearly 2 years after fire, longtime Rochester market celebrates reopening

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — More than a year and a half after being severely damaged when an intoxicated driver crashed into it, Saigon-Far East Oriental Market celebrated its grand reopening Monday.

The store is owned by multiple generations of the Lam family. It serves the local Asian community and offers unique fresh produce and other Asian specialties.

The store has called Rochester home for more than 18 years. In the early morning hours of of Feb. 16, 2019, Justin Kelley, of Rochester, crashed his van into the store, hitting a gas line and starting a large fire. Kelley was severely injured but recovered. He pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to the crash in June.

The Lam family said they were devastated after the incident and they didn’t know how they were ever going to rebuild. Rhata SamKhuth is a daughter of the owners and said her father would come to the store’s parking lot everyday for a month and would cry, looking at his store sitting in shambles.

After the initial shock of the incident wore off, the family started working to rebuild. SamKhuth said there was a lot that had to be done in order for that to happen. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it delayed operations.

“We couldn’t get supplies, especially produce,” SamKhuth said. “We are known for our fresh produce. It was hard, but we kept working.”

SamKhuth said her father is immunocompromised, so he’s unable to be at the store as often as he would like. She said he, along with the entire family, is so happy to back open.

“We missed everyone’s faces,” SamKhuth said. “We just want to thank everybody for coming back to see us, and coming back to help support the business. We’re very excited.”

The store is open seven days a week, 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.