Rochester law enforcement has plans for possible civil unrest following election night

ROCHESTER, MINN. (FOX 47) -- Post election day safety is a concern across the United States. Many fear election results could incite violence in many cities.

"There is concern within the community tensions are high on both sides of the political aisle," said Rochester Police Department (RPD) Capt. John Sherwin.

Barricades are in place near the White House and businesses all over are boarding up.

"It's a lot cheaper putting these boards up than what it is to replace the windows," said Chris Evans, a Minneapolis business owner.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said his office will be on alert if violence arises. "Right now, we don't know of anything specific. We are going to be monitoring everything we can."

RPD also has a preparedness system in place.

"We have been working on a plan where we do have extra staff. And we have staff who may have been assigned, whose duties may be other duties that are going to be focused on making sure that the election runs smoothly," Sherwin said.

As far as election polling site security, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said state statute prohibits security or law enforcement to guard polling sites.

"There is no automatic right, at least under Minnesota law, of law enforcement to go in for any purpose to a polling place unless they are invited in," Simon said.

However, law enforcement is allowed to deal with calls that may need their assistance. Election judges are also trained to deal with stressful situations.

"In Minnesota, we've had a really good record over the years, of tranquil peaceful, thoughtful polling places, and I expect that to continue," Simon said. "You always hope for the best and plan for the worst. And we are planning for the worst."

RPD and the Olmsted County Sheriff's office want people to know both agencies will do their best to resolve any issues that may arise following the election.

“Just pay attention, and be observant. If you see something that isn’t right, like we always say in law enforcement, ‘if you see something, say something,’ don’t let it slide,” Torgerson said.

“Post election, we are certainly here to support our businesses and those that may have fears or concerns. And we have plans in place, should there be any type of unrest," Sherwin said.