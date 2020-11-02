Rochester officials release tips for voting safely amid COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — With Election Day on Tuesday, the City of Rochester has released tips and reminders for voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Be sure you are registered to vote, and allow extra time on Tuesday if you need to register, City officials said in a news release on Monday.

The news release also said if you want to vote in-person on Election Day, but have tested positive for COVID-19, you can consider voting via agent delivery. The City said you can find out more about this option by contacting the Olmsted County Elections Office at 507-328-7650.

Check out a sample ballot on the secretary of state’s website to make sure you have researched all of the races you will be voting in. Also be sure to double check your polling location.

Because of COVID-19 related restrictions and changes to facility availability, a nearly one-third of polling locations in Rochester have changed.

According to the City of Rochester, the following locations have changed:

Ward 1, Precincts 1 and 6 – Moved from 4H Building to Mayo High School, located at 1420 11 th Ave SE

Ave SE Ward 1, Precinct 2 and Ward 4, Precinct 6 – Moved from Resurrection Catholic Church to Mayo High School, located at 1420 11 th Ave SE

Ave SE Ward 1, Precinct 5 – Moved from Ascension Evangelical Lutheran Church to Willow Creek Middle School, located at 2425 11 th Ave SE

Ave SE Ward 1, Precinct 7 – Moved from Rochester Township Hall to Alternative Learning Center, located at 37 Woodlake Dr SE

Ward 2, Precinct 3 – Moved from Shorewood Senior Housing-Shorewood Place to Folwell Elementary, located at 603 15 th Ave SW

Ave SW Ward 2, Precinct 4 – Moved from Olmsted History Center to Autumn Ridge Church, located at 3611 Salem Rd SW

Ward 2, Precinct 5 – Moved from High Point Church to Harriet Bishop Elementary School, located at 406 36 th Ave NW

Ave NW Ward 2, Precinct 7 – Moved from Shorewood Senior Housing-Shorewood Commons to Folwell Elementary, located at 603 15 th Ave SW

Ave SW Ward 3, Precinct 3 – Moved from Sunset Trails Apartments to Gage Elementary School, located at 1300 40 th St NW

St NW Ward 3, Precinct 4 – Moved from Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church to Gage Elementary School, located at 1300 40 th St NW

St NW Ward 4, Precinct 4 – Moved from Olmsted County Building #2117 to UCR Regional Sports Center, located at 2900 UCR Place SE

Ward 5, Precinct 1 – Moved from Northrop Community Center to Kellogg Middle School, located at 503 17 th St NE

St NE Ward 6, Precinct 1 – Moved from Holy Cross Lutheran Church to Hoover Elementary School, located at 369 Elton Hills Dr NW

Ward 6, Precinct 4 – Moved from True Life (Formerly Gethsemane Lutheran) Church to Sunset Terrace Elementary School, located at 1707 19 th Ave NW

Ave NW Ward 6, Precinct 6 – Moved from Oasis Church to Gage Elementary School, located at 1300 40th St NW

The City said you can find more information about registering and voting in Rochester here or by calling 507-328-2900.