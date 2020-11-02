RPD issues warning about HVAC technician impersonator

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — Police have issued a warning to the public after receiving a report of a man entering a Rochester resident’s home while impersonating a heating a cooling technician.

According to a news release from the Rochester Police Department on Monday, on Friday around 12:45 p.m., police responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 3200 Block of Coneflower Lane SW.

The homeowner reportedly told police that a man had come to her home saying he was there to service the her fireplaces. Police said he was wearing a jacket with the name of an HVAC company and the homeowner let him in, believing her husband had made an appointment.

RPD said the man checked out of the fireplaces for a short amount of time and then left the home. When the homeowner spoke with her husband, she learned he had not set up an appointment. Police said the couple spoke with the HVAC company, and they said they didn’t dispatch any staff to their address. The HVAC company reportedly said the business has received several calls about an individual approaching a homeowner that saying they were there to work on the home, even though the business did not send a technician there.

The individual is described as being a white man of medium build between 5’6 and 5’10. Police said he has blue eyes, wore a black coat with the word name of an HVAC company on it, but that it did not have their emblem. He also reportedly wore a neck gaiter, which covered his face.

RPD also released the following advice if someone comes to work on your home unannounced:

· Before opening your door, try to identify who the person is.

· Look for company logos on the person and the vehicle they arrived in.

· If your door has a chain, put it on before answering the door, as this will create a barrier between you and the person.

· Ensure an appointment has been set up with the business to work on your home.

· Have the person wait outside until you can call the business and confirm they have sent someone out to make a repair. Ask for the name of the person that is scheduled to make the repair.

· Ask the person for their identification to ensure it matches the name given by the company.

· If you feel the person may be an imposter, do not let them in and contact the police department.

RPD asked that anyone with information on this incident contact police at 507-328-6800. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.