RPD: No arrests so far in Friday shooting that left 1 dead, 1 in critical condition
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — Police said no one has been arrested yet in a Rochester shooting that killed an 18-year-old and critically injured a 20-year-old on Friday.
The Rochester Police Department is investigating the shooting that happened at the Villages at Essex Park Apartments around 3 a.m.
RPD said police may soon be able to release the name of the 18-year-old Rochester man who died in the shooting. The 20-year-old Rochester man injured in the shooting remains hospitalized, police said.
Police have not released a name or description of the suspect.